Police concerns for missing Mostyn man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Flintshire man.

Officers said John Lennon Jones, 33, was last seen in the Mostyn area.

John is described as being 6ft tall, with short dark hair and facial stubble.

Police issued the appeal at 6am this morning, a police helicopter has been spotted searching the area.

If you have seen John or have information which may help police call 101, quoting reference Y078842.