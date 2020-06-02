Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Jun 2020

Updated: Tue 2nd Jun

Police concerns for missing Mostyn man

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Flintshire man.

Officers said John Lennon Jones, 33, was last seen in the Mostyn area.

John is described as being 6ft tall, with short dark hair and facial stubble.

Police issued the appeal at 6am this morning, a police helicopter has been spotted searching the area.

If you have seen John or have information which may help police call 101, quoting reference Y078842.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Police warning to vehicle owners in Deeside following theft

News

Police urge people to stay away from Quarry pools

News

Nomads striker Jamie Insall signs new 12 month deal at Deeside Stadium

News

Call to bring forward school summer holidays in Wales for August re-start

News

North Wales Police urges people to ‘stay local’ following busy weekend at region’s beaches and beauty spots

News

North Wales police commissioner slams ‘nonsense’ plan to play Premier League matches at neutral grounds

News

Barrier repair work on A494 at Queensferry complete following lorry crash last month

News

A ‘significant step forward’ as Welsh Government launches COVID-19 contact tracing system

News

Time to say thanks to the volunteers supporting local communities says Welsh Government

News


Read 623,567 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn