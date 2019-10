North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a missing teenager from Mold who was last seen in the Wrexham area.

An update posted on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page just after 2.15am on Thursday states:

“We currently have concerns for Ben aged 18yrs from Mold area, last seen in Wrexham.

He is described as 5ft10, wearing blue Under Armour T Shirt, black North Face jacket, dark air max trainers.

Any information please contact 101 or webchat quoting ref X147659.”