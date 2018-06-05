Police concerns for missing man from Chester

Cheshire police are appealing for help in tracing a man who went missing in Chester.

Andrew Walker, 46, from Chester, was last seen on Monday 4 June in the Liverpool Road area of Chester.

Andrew is described as 6′ 2″ tall, of a medium build with grey, cropped hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a navy top with blue tracksuit bottoms and carrying a red suitcase.

Sergeant Andrew Burrage said:

“This is out of character for Andrew and we are currently carrying out a number of searches in the local area to try and trace him. “We believe he may be in the city centre of Chester and I would ask anyone who knows where Andrew is or who may have seen someone fitting this description to contact police as we are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident IML 84145.