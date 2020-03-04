Police concerns for man involved in a collision on main road into Mold

North Wales Police say they have concerns for a man who was involved in a collision this evening.
The incident happened on the A5119 in New Brighton at around 5.30pm. (Wednesday Febuaury 4)
Police have said they believe a black BMW was involved in the collision.
Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number Y030992
