North Wales Police has launched an appeal for help in tracing a woman reported missing from Bagillt.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“We have concerns for Aoife Molloy last seen on the 22nd March in the Bagillt area.”

Aoife, 41, was wearing a green coat and dark blue trousers.

She has an Irish accent and was carrying a ruck sack police have said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Itrace 24939