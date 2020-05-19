Police concerns for 24 year old Buckley man

North Wales Police are asking the public for help locating a Buckley man they have ‘concerns’ about.

A post on the force Facebook page states “We have concerns for a Kieran Onions aged 24 from the Buckley area.

Kieran is described as being 5ft 2, thin build, mousey short hair.

He is wearing a navy coat, black Nike pants, blue and navy Nike trainers, hoodie and a hat.

Any sightings please contact 101 and quote reference number Y070787. ”