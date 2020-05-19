Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th May 2020

Updated: Tue 19th May

Police concerns for 24 year old Buckley man

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police are asking the public for help locating a Buckley man they have ‘concerns’ about.

A post on the force Facebook page states “We have concerns for a Kieran Onions aged 24 from the Buckley area.

Kieran is described as being 5ft 2, thin build, mousey short hair.

He is wearing a navy coat, black Nike pants, blue and navy Nike trainers, hoodie and a hat.

Any sightings please contact 101 and quote reference number Y070787. ”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

More than 2,500 vehicles stopped in North Wales over the weekend as police praise majority for complying with coronavirus lockdown regulations

News

Flintshire Council issues guidance for those planning to use recycling centres when they open later this month

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads crowned champions after Welsh football season ends because of COVID-19

News

Plans to construct over 100 wind turbines off North Wales coast revealed in report submitted to Flintshire planners

News

Donald Trump reveals he’s taking anti malarial drug to ward of COVID-19 – Wales CMO says don’t!

News

EasyJet has said hackers have access email and travel details of around 9 million customers

News

Read 731,430 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn