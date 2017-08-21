Police concerns over family of 5 missing from the Rhyl area

North Wales Police say they have concerns for a family of five who are missing from the Rhyl area.

Parents David Rowlands who is 46 years old and his wife Nicole Rowlands who is 43 – along with children, Luke who is 15 years old, Thomas age 12 and Rebecca who is 11 years old are local to the Rhyl area but could well be anywhere in the UK police say.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the family or may have information to contact them on 101 quoting reference V119468.