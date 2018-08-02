Police commissioner chooses Gulf War veteran as preferred candidate for top job in North Wales

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones has announced his preferred candidate as the region’s new Chief Constable.

Gulf War veteran Carl Foulkes’ appointment is subject to confirmation by the North Wales Police and Crime Panel, which will take place on September 10.

Mr Jones has informed the Police and Crime Panel about his choice which follows a rigorous two-day interview process.

Mr Foulkes, 47, who hails originally from Caergwrle, near Wrexham, is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of Merseyside Police.

He started his policing career with British Transport Police in 1993, having previously served in the Royal Navy and seeing active service in the first Gulf War.

After spending 10 years working for British Transport Police in London, serving in a variety of local policing and support roles, he was promoted to the rank of acting Chief Inspector.

In 2003, he joined West Midlands Police as a Detective Chief Inspector in Walsall. He moved into the Criminal Investigation Department prior to becoming Operations Superintendent in Birmingham.

In 2008, he was promoted to the position of Solihull Commander and two years later he assumed command of Force Intelligence, before moving on to head Force CID, the largest single department in the Force. As head of Force CID, he managed the force’s response to serious organised crime, homicide and acquisitive crime.

He has national portfolio responsibility for Assisting Offender Debriefing under SOCPA, Open Source Investigations and UK Protected Persons Service (UKPPS).

Mr Foulkes is married with a teenage son and enjoys outdoor pursuits including running, walking and cycling.

In 2012 he represented Great Britain at the World Duathlon Championships in France and he often runs and cycles run and cycle in support of Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

Mr Foulkes said: “I am proud and privileged to have been chosen as the preferred candidate to serve the people of North Wales.

“I look forward to meeting the Police and Crime Panel at my confirmation hearing and subject to their approval of my appointment, I very much look forward to leading such a dedicated and hard-working force.”

The commissioner said: “I am delighted to name Carl Foulkes as my preferred candidate for North Wales’ new Chief Constable.

“His experience, enthusiasm and commitment was clear from the interview process and I am pleased to be able to put his name forward to the Police and Crime Panel.

“I will not be making any further comment until the Panel have had the opportunity to review the appointment at a confirmation hearing.”

The job was advertised after Mark Polin revealed he was retiring after nine years as chief constable.

Until a new chief constable starts, the current Deputy Chief Constable, Gareth Pritchard, will become the Temporary Chief Constable in the interim and Richard Debicki who will be the Temporary Deputy Chief Constable, while Neill Anderson will step up as the Temporary Assistant Chief Constable.