Police close road in Penyffordd following collision

Police have closed a road in Penyffordd following a collision.

Terrace Lane is currently closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

North Wales police said in a social media post: “Please be aware that we are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Terrace Lane in Penyffordd.”

“The road is currently closed so please avoid the area for the time being.”

“Thank you for your patience.”

The latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on Terrace Lane both ways between Chester Road and Lower Mountain Road. Traffic is coping well.”