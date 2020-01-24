News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police close A548 near Gronant while officers deal with an incident

Published: Friday, Jan 24th, 2020
North Wales Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 between Gronant and Nant Hall in Prestatyn due to an ‘incident.’ 

An update by police states: “The A548 between the turning for Gronant and Nant Hall Prestatyn will be closed until further notice as officers deal with an incident.Motorists please take an alternative route.”

The map below shows the location of the clsoure. 

Latest traffic report states: 

“Road closed due to police incident on A548 Prestatyn Road both ways from Gronant Hill to A547 Nant Drive (Nant Hall).”

Feature image: File photograph/Welsh Government 

