Police in Chester appeal for witnesses to a serious assault on Brooke Street

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in the early hours of Sunday 10 September.

The 54-year-old victim was stood outside the Chester Tandoori restaurant, on Brook Street, at approximately 1.15am when he was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The man then violently assaulted the victim, leaving him with a broken arm and needing stitches to his face. The offender ran off down Brook Street towards Hoole Bridge.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark, slightly curly, short hair. He was wearing a white jumper with dark horizontal stripes and light coloured trousers.

PC Emma Donaldson said:

“This was a serious assault which left the victim with a broken bone. There doesn’t seem to have been any reason for the assault and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.”

If you have any information about the incident call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 77 of 10/09/17.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.