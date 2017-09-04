Police in Chester appeal for witnesses following a mass fight in a pub beer garden

A female member of staff was assaulted and another man seriously injured in a Chester pub on Saturday evening when two groups of men started fighting in the pubs beer garden.

Detectives are investigating the mass brawl which happened just before 7pm at the Saddle Inn on Grosvenor Road.

Two large groups of men were in a beer garden of the pub when a fight broke out between two men, it led to a large scale distrubance amongst the rest of the groups.

During the fight a member of staff was assaulted as she tried to calm the situation down while one man was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the offenders are described as white men, dressed in smart casual clothing aged in their early 20’s to mid and late 50’s.

One man, aged 28 from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and another man, aged 49 from Staffordshire, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

They have both been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and released without charge.

Detective Constable Gary Morris, of Chester CID, said:

“We are appealing for anyone who was walking past as the fight took place to come forward and speak to us with any information they have.

“This was a large scale disturbance which took place in the beer garden of the pub and resulted in two people being assaulted.”

Anyone who has any information to help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 847 of 2 September.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.