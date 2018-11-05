   
Police: ‘check your gardens and outbuildings’ as officers renew appeal to find missing Mold man

Published: Monday, Nov 5th, 2018
Police have renewed an appeal for help in locating a 41-year-old man missing from Mold.

Philip Davies was last seen at 2pm on Thursday, November 1 in Bargain Booze in Mold town centre.

Officers say Philip was wearing a Black Berghaus jacket which has grey sleeves blue jeans, black trainers with a white logo at the time of his disappearance.

Householders are being asked to check gardens and outbuildings for any signs of Philip.

 

An update on the North Wales Police website says:

“North Wales Police are appealing for help tracing a 41 year old man last seen in Mold.

Philip Neal Davies was last seen last Thursday in Mold town centre and his family are concerned for his welfare.

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote Missing Person Ref 23298.”

 

 

