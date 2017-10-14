Police: Buckley Common ‘incident’ no risk to the public

North Wales Police say they have been dealing with an ‘incident’ on Buckley Common this morning.

Officers haven’t been specific about nature of the incident but have moved to reassure local residents there was no risk to the public at any time.

In an update a spokesman for North Wales Police said:

“We have been dealing with an incident at Buckley common park this morning.

We would like to reassure members of the public that there was never any risk to the public and the incident is now concluded.

We thank you for your co-operation.”

No more details have been released.