Police believe Malpas man missing since Sunday could be in North Wales

Police are appealing for help in finding a Malpas man who may be in the North Wales area.

Martin Gordon, 30, was last seen by friends on the evening of Sunday 1 November in Malpas.

Martin is described as 6ft tall and of medium to large build. He has thick dark hair which is greying and a full beard.





He is believed to be in a grey Citroen DS4 DStyle Airdream and could be in the Wrexham area.

Insp Iain Paterson said: “We have been making numerous enquiries to find Martin and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare – I would urge anyone who sees him to contact us. I’d also appeal directly to Martin, please contact us to let us know you are safe, your family and friends are worried about you and want to know you’re okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 842459.