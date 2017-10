North Wales Police are asking the public for help in tracing a 16-year-old from Connah’s Quay.

Ifan Dunbar was last seen at 4pm yesterday, October 16 at Coleg Cambria Deeside.

Police say Ifan was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit at the time.

If you know where he is or have seen him police are asking you call them on 101 quoting ITRACE 19178.