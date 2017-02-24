Saltney High Street has been cleared and is back open following earlier collision

UPDATE:
Police say the road has been cleared and is back open.
FROM EARLIER
Police are asking motorists to avoid Saltney High Street due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic reports say there slow traffic in the area and road is blocked due to accident between a motorbike and a car on Sandy Lane between Carlton Avenue and A5104 Chester Road.
RTC by the Jct Sandy Lane/ Chester Road, Saltney – Road is blocked – please choose alternative route Diolch
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) February 24, 2017
RTC – SALTNEY HIGH STREET, please avoid area, traffic getting congested. Officers at scene dealing. #Deeside # Saltney
— S/INSP Owain Lewis (@NWPS_InspLewis) February 24, 2017
Bad accident at junction of Sandy lane Saltney. Police & ambulance currently in attendance ! Road towards Chester looks closed.
— Hebbie Gillies-Jones (@hebbiedo) February 24, 2017