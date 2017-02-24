Saltney High Street has been cleared and is back open following earlier collision

UPDATE:

Police say the road has been cleared and is back open.

FROM EARLIER

Police are asking motorists to avoid Saltney High Street due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic reports say there slow traffic in the area and road is blocked due to accident between a motorbike and a car on Sandy Lane between Carlton Avenue and A5104 Chester Road.

RTC by the Jct Sandy Lane/ Chester Road, Saltney – Road is blocked – please choose alternative route Diolch — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) February 24, 2017

RTC – SALTNEY HIGH STREET, please avoid area, traffic getting congested. Officers at scene dealing. #Deeside # Saltney — S/INSP Owain Lewis (@NWPS_InspLewis) February 24, 2017