Saltney High Street has been cleared and is back open following earlier collision

February 24th, 2017 News

UPDATE:

Police say the road has been cleared and is back open.

FROM EARLIER

Police are asking motorists to avoid Saltney High Street due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic reports say there slow traffic in the area and road is blocked due to accident between a motorbike and a car on Sandy Lane between Carlton Avenue and A5104 Chester Road.

 

