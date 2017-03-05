Police appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A494 near Loggerheads Country Park

Police area appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near to Loggerheads Country Park.

Officers say a single vehicle collision, involving a grey BMW happened on Saturday evening between 7.30pm and 8pm.

The A494 has been closed this afternoon, Sunday 5th March from the Moel Fammau junction (Ruthin) and the Texaco garage on the Mold side while police carry out accident investigation work.

Traffic between Llanferres and Gwernymynydd has been affected by the road closure.