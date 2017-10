Police have launched an appeal for help in locating 26-year-old Ava Latham who they say has been reported missing from her home address in the Prestatyn area.

She is described as 5ft 9inch tall, slim build, with long black hair, slightly tanned complexion.

Police haven’t shared any information to suggest what clothing Ava is wearing today.

If anyone is aware of her whereabouts, please ring 101 quoting ref. no. V165490.