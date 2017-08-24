Welsh Road at Shotwick reopens following earlier collision

UPDATE:

The latest traffic report says the road has now reopened.

‘A550 Welsh Road both ways re-opened, traffic easing, accident cleared between A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights).’

FROM EARLIER:

Cheshire police are asking people to avoid the A550 Welsh Road near the Shotwick traffic lights due to a road traffic collision.

Welsh Road is currently closed in both directions as emergency services seal with the collision, traffic sensors show there to be heavy congestion in the area.

The latest travel reports says:

