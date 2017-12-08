Police asking drivers to avoid the A55 at Rhuallt Hill due to deteriorating weather conditions

Police are asking drivers to avoid A55 at Rhuallt Hill due to deteriorating weather conditions and a collision on the westbound carriageway.

In a update on social media police said:

“We are re-iterating once again for motorists to avoid the # A55 # RhualltHill due to the adverse weather. Officers are at the scene. Nearby roads will also be busy due to diverted traffic. Only travel if necessary”

The A55 has been closed at junction 31 for Prestatyn A5151 and Caerwys B5122 is closed

Latest travel report:

Hazardous driving conditions and queueing traffic due to snow and earlier accident, two cars involved on A55 Eastbound between J27 A525 The Roe (St Asaph) and J30 (Travellers Inn). All lanes have been re-opened.