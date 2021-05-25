Police ask public to keep a lookout for a Black German Shepherd which may have been hit by a vehicle

Police in Flintshire have appealed for the public to look out for a have been hit by a vehicle and was last seen running towards the A55.

In a post on social media North Flintshire Police said:

“Can members of the Public in the Ewloe and Hawarden areas please keep observations for a Black Labrador (the dog is a Black German Shepherd) called Suki.”

“The dog has a red lead on it and it was last saw in the area of Old Chester Road running in the direction of the A55.”

The dog has possibly been hit by a vehicle in the area of Carlines Avenue.”

“If anyone sees the dog, please ring North Wales Police quoting reference Z072525”

Suki’s owner posted the following on Facebook: