Police ask public to keep a lookout for a Black German Shepherd which may have been hit by a vehicle
Police in Flintshire have appealed for the public to look out for a have been hit by a vehicle and was last seen running towards the A55.
In a post on social media North Flintshire Police said:
“Can members of the Public in the Ewloe and Hawarden areas please keep observations for a Black Labrador (the dog is a Black German Shepherd) called Suki.”
“The dog has a red lead on it and it was last saw in the area of Old Chester Road running in the direction of the A55.”
The dog has possibly been hit by a vehicle in the area of Carlines Avenue.”
“If anyone sees the dog, please ring North Wales Police quoting reference Z072525”
Suki’s owner posted the following on Facebook:
