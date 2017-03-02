Police ask public for help in finding Rhyl man with links to Deeside

Police are asking the public for help in finding a man from Rhyl who has known links to the Deeside area.

Police say 29-year-old Kyle Michael Bryan Parker last seen at 1 pm on Monday, February 27 in Rhyl McDonald’s on the High Street and has not been seen since.

Kyle is 6ft 1 inch tall and described as having an athletic build, blue eyes, ginger hair and freckles.

Police also say he has a Tattoo left arm of a musical note and number 88.

He has a Stockport accent and has links to the town as well as Deeside.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call police on 101 quoting – V029079