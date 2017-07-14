He was last seen in Mold at approximately 7.20pm on Thursday

Police ask public for help in finding missing man from Mold

Police are asking the public for help in finding 47-year-old Sean Dudley Lewis who is missing from the Mold area.

Sean was last seen in Mold at approximately 7.20pm this evening.

He is described as being approximately 6 ft tall with glasses and has a man bun style hairstyle. Last seen wearing a yellow/mustard coloured checkered jacket, grey trousers and Crocs footwear. Any sightings please call 101 and quote

He was last seen wearing a yellow/mustard coloured checkered jacket, grey trousers and Crocs footwear.

Any sightings call police on 101 and quote Itrace reference 18569.