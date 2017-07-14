Police are asking the public for help in finding 47-year-old Sean Dudley Lewis who is missing from the Mold area.
Sean was last seen in Mold at approximately 7.20pm this evening.
He is described as being approximately 6 ft tall with glasses and has a man bun style hairstyle.
Any sightings call police on 101 and quote Itrace reference 18569.