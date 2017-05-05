Police Armed Alliance unit launch operation to combat travelling drug dealers targeting Flintshire

The South Flintshire Safer Neighbourhood team have launched an operation along with the Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance policing unit to tackle these travelling drug dealers targeting Flintshire towns.

#OP LUXURIES Alliance Policing Unit working together with @SouthFlintshire Safer Neighbourhoods Team tackling drug and acquisitive crime. — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) 3 May 2017

An increase in the possession and supply of class A and B drugs being brought into North Wales and sold in parts of Flintshire has also prompted police to ask the public for help in combatting the supply of drugs and associated crimes.

Officers are appealing for help from the Mold and Buckley public to combat the supply of drugs and associated crimes.

Police say associated crimes linked with illegal drugs have also risen, especially shoplifting and thefts from motor vehicles.

Sargeant Mavis Evans said;