Police Armed Alliance unit launch operation to combat travelling drug dealers targeting Flintshire

The South Flintshire Safer Neighbourhood team have launched an operation along with the Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance policing unit to tackle these travelling drug dealers targeting Flintshire towns.
An increase in the possession and supply of class A and B drugs being brought into North Wales and sold in parts of Flintshire has also prompted police to ask the public for help in combatting the supply of drugs and associated crimes.
Officers are appealing for help from the Mold and Buckley public to combat the supply of drugs and associated crimes.
Police say associated crimes linked with illegal drugs have also risen, especially shoplifting and thefts from motor vehicles.
Sargeant Mavis Evans said;
I am appealing for people to remove valuables from their vehicles and to make sure they lock them. We know that thieves are out at night checking whether cars are unlocked and, if given the opportunity, they will steal anything left inside.
A number of people have been arrested after using credit cards stolen from vehicles.
We also want information on drug supply. If you know of any suspicious activity regarding drug dealing please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Your details will not be disclosed to offenders.
In the meantime we will also be looking to complete closure notices on properties where there is evidence of drug use and associated anti-social behaviour.”