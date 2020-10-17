Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 17th Oct 2020

Police ask public for help tracing 22 year old man from Shotton

Police are asking the public for help tracing a 22 year old missing from Shotton area.

Kamil Antczk is described as having short dark hair and last seen wearing a black jacket, black converse tracksuit trousers and either blue or black trainers.

If you have seen Kamil to have any information, it can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting Y152983



