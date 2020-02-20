News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police ask public for help locating man wanted in connection with altercation outside Chester pub

Published: Thursday, Feb 20th, 2020
Share:

Officers from Cheshire Police are asking the public to help them trace a 24-year-old man from Chester.

Officers want to speak to Andrew Dutton in connection with an altercation involving a group of men outside a pub in the city.

A 28-year-old man from Chester and a 37-year-old man from Runcorn sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation outside the Craft & Company pub in Watergate Row North in the early hours of Friday 6 December.

Dutton is 5’ 10” tall with a proportionate build and has blond hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in Chester.

Anyone who sees him should call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 581765.

Alternatively, information regarding Dutton’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Man set to appear before Magistrates after being found with a knife at Flint Retail Park

Return to profit for Ewloe based Moneysupermarket after helping UK households save over £2bn on bills

North Wales based insurance firm warning as UK businesses endured ‘worst year on record’ for cyber crime

Warning issued over ‘phishing email’ claiming to be from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Can a ‘zero waste’ Wales really be achieved? – Welsh Government event to share your views set to take place in Mold

Boss of Ewloe based Moneysupermarket.com to step down

Senior councillor kicked out council chamber for Wetherspoons comment

Flintshire Councillors unanimously back 4.75% Council Tax hike

Here’s a chance to own a piece of the first airline operated Airbus A380 to be retired


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn