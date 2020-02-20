Police ask public for help locating man wanted in connection with altercation outside Chester pub

Officers from Cheshire Police are asking the public to help them trace a 24-year-old man from Chester.

Officers want to speak to Andrew Dutton in connection with an altercation involving a group of men outside a pub in the city.

A 28-year-old man from Chester and a 37-year-old man from Runcorn sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation outside the Craft & Company pub in Watergate Row North in the early hours of Friday 6 December.

Dutton is 5’ 10” tall with a proportionate build and has blond hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in Chester.

Anyone who sees him should call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 581765.

Alternatively, information regarding Dutton’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.