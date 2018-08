Officers from North Flintshire police team are asking the public for help in locating missing 18 year old girl from Flint whose was last seen in the early hours of this morning.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the police said:

“Have you seen Tiegan Jade White 18, missing from #Flint ? She was last seen at 1:45am this morning . She has blond hair in a bun, and wearing a dark red jumper, blue superman pyjama bottoms. Contact (link: http://socsi.in/jRsgp) socsi.in/jRsgp reference i 22875”