independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Missing person from Buckley found safe and well

Published: Monday, Aug 13th, 2018
Share:

A man reported missing from Buckley in the early hours of Monday morning has been found safe and well North Wales Police has said.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Expect “long delays” on the M6 southbound in Cheshire due to an overturned vehicle

Hard work pays off for Nomads as they run riot at Llanelli

Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise funds

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Power outage at North Wales Police control room has been fixed

Road closures in place today ahead of Tom Jones concert at the Racecourse

Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn