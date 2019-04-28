Police ask moped ‘joyrider’ to ‘come and see us’ if they want their bag of cannabis back

South Flintshire Police have taken to social media in a bid to find the person who dumped a scooter in Leeswood but left a bag of cannabis and some DNA behind.

In an update posted on Facebook on Saturday a South Flintshire Police spokesperson said:

“Have you been joy riding this moped around Leeswood?

If so you left your bag of cannabis under the seat which will be covered in your DNA 🙂

Come and see us if you want it back. If not, wait for the knock at your door, see you soon!”

Several people responded saying they saw the NECO Alex One 125 moped – the same model as one stolen in Shotton at the end of last month – in and around the Mold area over the last few days.

Cath said she was, “Pretty sure that bike was tear-arsing around Mold yesterday (Friday) 2 up with the passenger only wearing a hoody.”

Kelly said, “He nearly crashed into my car yesterday on ivy crescent in Mold.”

While Paul said, “That bike was in Mold yesterday(Friday), flying down Wrexham Street.”

If you have any information which may help the South Flintshire Police team call them on 101