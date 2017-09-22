Police ask for help in locating a man wanted for a series of offences who has links to Flintshire

Detectives from North Wales Police are asking for help in locating a wanted man who has links to Flintshire.

Anthony Eskins is wanted in connection with a number of offences. has links to various areas in Denbighshire and Flintshire. If you have any information that can assist North Wales Police in locating this man, please message us or phone 101 and ask for your information to be passed to Central

Officers have issued several requests on social media for information regarding Eskins whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the police said:

“If you have any information that can assist North Wales Police in locating this man, please message us (on social media) or phone 101 and ask for your information to be passed to Central Division CID.”

