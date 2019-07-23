Police ask for help locating a missing Holywell teenager

North Wales Police say they are currently trying to find the whereabouts of teenager from the Holywell area.

Sixteen year old Joshua Joseph Jones was last seen at 9.45pm on Monday night.

He is described as 5ft 5in tall with short blonde-brown hair, he was wearing a black tracksuit with grey trainers.

If you have any information which would assist police finding Joshua contact them on 101 quoting ref X104014, or alternatively via the online chat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support