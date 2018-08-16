Police ask for help in locating a Flintshire man wanted for attempted robbery and assault.

Officers from South Flintshire police are appealing to the public for help in locating Ryan Roberts from Parc Alun in Mold.

Police say Roberts is wanted on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault.

A police spokesperson said:

“If members of the public see him, or know of his whereabouts, any friends or family, please advise Roberts to hand himself in.”

You can call police on 101 quoting the North Wales Police reference 18300082522

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

