A5119 near Northop all clear following earlier collision

Published: Tuesday, Jan 7th, 2020
Further update: Road is all clear. 

Update: We’ve been told recovery is now on scene, congestion looks to have eased. 

Earlier Report: Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the  A5119 between Northop and Soughton following a collision this morning. 

There is congestion in the area as emergency services deal with the incident.

Matthew, who sent the photograph above said its appeared to be a ‘small crash outside Village Vets in Northop’ 

Police issued an update on social media, it says: “RTC on the A5119 between Northop and Soughton. Traffic is heavy so please avoid the area if you can. Thank you”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A5119 Northop Road both ways at Rhosesmor Road. ”

 

