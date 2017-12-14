Police ask drivers to avoid the M56 near Frodsham due to a multi vehicle collision

Update; Police say “2 lanes now running, thankfully only minor injuries to those involved.”

From earlier:

Police are asking motorists to avoid the M56 near Frodsham to to a multi vehicle collision.

The crash involving up to 10 cars happened between J12-14 “between Runcorn and Chester in both directions of the carriageway – Please avoid the area if possible” police tweeted.

One report on social media says the collision happened after a hailstorm at least one car is on fire.

