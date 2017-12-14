Police ask drivers to avoid the M56 near Frodsham due to a multi vehicle collision

Update; Police say “2 lanes now running, thankfully only minor injuries to those involved.”

From earlier:

Police are asking motorists to avoid the M56 near Frodsham to to a multi vehicle collision.

Police on scene on M56 WB traffic stopped whilst @CheshireFire assist. @HighwaysNWEST also assisting. Will not be re-opened until vehicles cleared. Pls avoid the area. — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) December 14, 2017

The crash involving up to 10 cars happened between J12-14 “between Runcorn and Chester in both directions of the carriageway – Please avoid the area if possible” police tweeted.

One report on social media says the collision happened after a hailstorm at least one car is on fire.

#M56 shut police fire and ambulance services there pic.twitter.com/bMqkFWqxYK — paul mcgill (@fatfellaonrowD) December 14, 2017

Have seen the most horrifying accident on M56…

Car pile up, one car on fire… Still shaking as our car was just a few feet away.

We are okay 🙏🏼#m56crash — Nadia 🌺 (@MielandMint) December 14, 2017

Dreadful 10 car accident on m56 after sudden hailstorm . All look safe but cars on fire and a lot of debris pic.twitter.com/PvLEhRFPvn — Emma Stringfellow (@EmmaStringfell1) December 14, 2017

