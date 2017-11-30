Man airlifted hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A541 in Flintshire

Update: A man has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries, while another patient has been taken by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries.
Original information below…
The A541 at Afonwen is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
Police have set up diversions on the Mold to Denbigh Road following the crash.
i drove past it. think it had only just happened as no emergency vehicles there. never seen anything like it
— Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) November 30, 2017
North Wales Police said officers were called to the collision between a BMW and a Landrover at 2.05pm.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;
‘We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.
The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.’
