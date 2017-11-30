Man airlifted hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A541 in Flintshire

Update: A man has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries, while another patient has been taken by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries.

Original information below…

The A541 at Afonwen is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Police have set up diversions on the Mold to Denbigh Road following the crash.

i drove past it. think it had only just happened as no emergency vehicles there. never seen anything like it — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) November 30, 2017

North Wales Police said officers were called to the collision between a BMW and a Landrover at 2.05pm.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;

‘We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.

The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.’

More to follow…