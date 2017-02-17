Police arrest “bogus caller’ in Broughton thanks to a tip off from a member of the public

Police in Broughton arrested a ‘bogus caller’ this week who, its alleged was going to to door selling cleaning products.

They say a man claiming to be an ex-offender was “trying to make money by selling cleaning products”

Officers were alerted by a member of the public who called them on the 101 number, they arrested a man who has now been charged with alleged ‘fraud by misrepresentation’ offences.

Police are asking residents who receive similar visits to contact them on 101, they have also thanked the member of the public who reported the bogus seller.

You can also contact North wales Police direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx