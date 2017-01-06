Police arrest 5 people in connection with attack in Mold which left a man critically injured

North Wales Police have arrested five people in connection with an attack in Mold last night which left a 46 year old man critically injured, in a statement police have said:

‘Following an appeal issued after the serious assault which occurred in Mold yesterday North Wales Police have carried our five arrests in connection with the incident.

Those people arrested have since been interviewed and have now been released on Police bail

Police enquiries into this incident are continuing.

The appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact 101 remains in place.

There is no more information at present.’

The 46 year old victim is described as being in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

Det Chief Inspector Neil Harrison said;

“The male is believed to have been assaulted at an address in the Nant Garmon area of Mold.

“He sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and he continues to receive treatment.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

An investigation into the circumstances continues and as a result there will be increased police activity in the Mold area throughout Friday, so the public should not be alarmed to see a number of officers in the area.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference V002209.