Police are trying to trace the owner of a camera and bag which was found in Flintshire

Published: Tuesday, Apr 17th, 2018
Officers from South Flintshire police team are trying to trace the owner of a camera and camera bag which was found on Hope Mountain recently.

The distinctive grey and orange trim ‘Cullman’ camera bag, similar to the one pictured below, was found on Saturday April 14.

Police say there are pictures on the camera “of a family having a lovely day.”

If you can help police reuniting the bag and camera, which are currently at Mold Police, with the rightful owner give them a call on 101 – reference number is 1523725436.

 

