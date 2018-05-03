Police are looking to trace to owner of two knives found in a Flintshire park

Officers from South Flintshire policing team have posted an appeal on social media for anyone who recognises two knives found in a Flintshire park to get in touch.

A camoflauge combat style knife and a blue handled knife tradesman’s type knife were found along a sheath by an off duty police officer in the park on Oak Drive in Penymynydd.

In a post on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire police team said;

“These were found by police in the park at Oak Drive, Penymynydd. Its very concerning and if anyone recognises the knives, please give me a shout.”

Commenting on the police Facebook post Lou said; “Omg this is shocking to see ! You mean the Redrow park ? Surely to god small kids haven’t taken these ?? My daughter plays in that park .”

If you can help police call them on 101.