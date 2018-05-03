independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police are looking to trace to owner of two knives found in a Flintshire park

Published: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018
Share:

Officers from South Flintshire policing team have posted an appeal on social media for anyone who recognises two knives found in a Flintshire park to get in touch.

A camoflauge combat style knife and a blue handled knife tradesman’s type knife were found along a sheath by an off duty police officer in the park on Oak Drive in Penymynydd.

In a post on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire police team said;

“These were found by police in the park at Oak Drive, Penymynydd. Its very concerning and if anyone recognises the knives, please give me a shout.”

Commenting on the police Facebook post Lou said; “Omg this is shocking to see ! You mean the Redrow park ? Surely to god small kids haven’t taken these ?? My daughter plays in that park .”

If you can help police call them on 101.

LATEST NEWS:

Holywell High Street set to be opened up to cars in 8 month trial

New law needed to protect four-legged crime fighters, says North Wales Police Commissioner

CCTV image of a man police want to question over computer tablet theft from McDonalds in Chester

Flint school pupils celebrate town’s Roman heritage at new development

Flint Hospital Campaigners picket health board meeting

Flintshire schoolboys do county proud as they lift the Tom Yeoman Shield

Police urge those attending Chester Races next week to arrive early.

Police incident in Blacon – ‘suspicious device’ declared safe

Firefighters remain at the scene of the Sandycroft recycling plant blaze

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn