Police are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man from Mold

Published: Saturday, Mar 31st, 2018
Police from South Flintshire are asking the public for help in tracing a man from Mold who is wanted on recall to prison.

Carl Williams, 42 from Beech Drive in Mold was jailed for 21 months in May last year after he admitted a series of burglaries, shoplifting and handling stolen goods offences.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire police said;

“We need your help in locating 42 year old Carl Williams from Beech Drive in Mold, Flintshire. Carl is currently wanted on a prison recall so please make contact in confidence if you know where his hiding place is.”

Anybody with any information which may help police locate Carl Williams is asked to call 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact North Wales Police via the live web chat on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

 

 

 

