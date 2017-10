North Wales Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl from Deeside.

Police say 16-year old Jade Howarth was last seen in the Shotton this afternoon, Tuesday, October 24 and is likely to still be in the Deeside area.

Jade is wearing a dark top, light blue jeans and a parka style jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or have seen her, please contact 101 with reference 19227.