North Wales Police have issued an appeal for help in locating a missing 15 year old from the Holywell area.

Courtney Sansom is described as being 5ft tall of medium build with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they have no description of the clothes she was wearing.

It is believed Courtney was last seen on Friday.

If you have seen her of have any information which may help locate Courtney police ask you to call 101 quoting reference iTrace 22346