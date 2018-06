Police have issued the above image of missing Jennifer Gillen this lunchtime.

North Wales Police say Jennifer, aged 30, is missing from Holywell.

Jennifer was last seen at 4pm on June 22nd, four days ago on Friday.

Jennifer is 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a blue & white top, black leggings and diamante sandals.

Any information or sightings are asked to be called through to police via the 101 number citing Itrace 22524.