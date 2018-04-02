Police are asking for help in identifying these men caught on CCTV in Flintshire

North Wales Police are asking for help in identifying these four men captured on CCTV in Flintshire who they would like to speak too.

Police regularly release images from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places in a bid to find people who may have been involved in incidents they are investigating.

The following cases relate to alleged offences in Shotton, Flint and Mold.

Police would like to speak to this man who is sought in connection with an investigation at Wetherspoons in Shotton on January 22.

Call police on 101 quoting RC18008182 or click on this link: caught-on-camera-appeals/rc18008182-shotton

The identities of these two men are sought by police to assist with an investigation at Spar, Chester Road, Flint on the January 14.

Call police on 101 quoting RC18004601 or click on this link: caught-on-camera-appeals/rc18004601-flint

Police would like to speak to this man who is sought in connection with an investigation at Tesco, Mold on January 24.

Call police on 101 quoting RC18009006 or click on this link: caught-on-camera-appeals/rc18009006-mold

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact North Wales Police via the live web chat on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.