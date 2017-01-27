Police are appealing for help in locating these two – they are believed to be in the Deeside area.

Officer from North flintshire policing team are asking the public for help in finding Jordan Hogan and Cailum Challinor who are believed to be in the Deeside or Flint area.
Jordan is described as having cropped black hair, slim build and was last seen wearing a black coat and black bottoms.
Cailum is described as having short dark brown hair, stocky build and approximately 5ft 6. he was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black coat.
If you know of the whereabout they are police are asking you to call them on 101 quoting references 17276 and 17275.
