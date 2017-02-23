Police appealing for help in finding missing woman from Flint

North Wales Police are appealing for help to trace a 64 year old woman missing from Flint.

Ann Brick has not been seen since 5pm on February 20 2017 and her family are increasingly concerned.

Enquiries to trace Ann have so far proved fruitless police say with officers making enquiries locally around Flint, as well as around the Penwortham area of Lancashire from where she originates.

PC Ben Baker said;

“Ann is approximately 5ft 1ins tall and of a slim build with short white hair. She was last seen in Flint wearing a red coat, black trousers and carrying a blue holdall and a black handbag.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Ann or knows of her whereabouts to contact police as we are all increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

If you can assist please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or via Crimestoppers on0800 555 111 Ref 17471.