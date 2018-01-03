Police appeal for witnesses after two woman we seen having a ‘serious’ fight at Rhyl train station

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to a ‘serious’ fight involving two women at Rhyl train station.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on 3 December when two women were seen to have a fight, passengers had to separate them a number of times, the two were later seen continuing the fight on a footbridge.

Officers say they do not know if the two were known to each other, “but CCTV shows the fight to be serious and resulting in one of the women losing a chunk of her hair” police said.

One of the women had dark hair and the other was blonde.

If you saw what happened or have any information contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 523 of 3 December