Police appeal for witnesses after a serious collision on the A541 in Flintshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which happened this afternoon, Thursday, November 30 near Afonwen.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the two-vehicle crash which happened at around 2pm on the A541 Denbigh to Mold Road.

The collision involved a white Land Rover Defender and a grey BMW.

Sgt Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.

The road was closed and police set up diversions following the crash.

i drove past it. think it had only just happened as no emergency vehicles there. never seen anything like it — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) November 30, 2017

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;

‘We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.

A man has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries, while another patient has been taken by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries.’