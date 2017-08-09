Police appeal for witnesses after man threatened two others with a screwdriver in Holywell Tesco store

Police are appealing for any witnesses to an incident at Tesco Supermarket in Holywell yesterday to come forward.

Officers were called to the store in Bank Place, High Street at 12.15pm August 8 following reports of a disturbance involving three men.

No one was injured, but the suspect, who is believed to have threatened the other two men with a screwdriver, had left the store before police arrived.

He is described stocky with short hair and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference RC17119922.